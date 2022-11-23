The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for tonight with a low of 34 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day will start with sunshine followed by an increase in clouds through the afternoon. The high will be mild at 64 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thanksgiving night with rain moving into the area. The low will be 43 degrees.

Clouds and rain are forecast for Friday with a high of 54 degrees. The chance of rain on Friday is 30% in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday night with a low near 41 degrees as showers taper off. The chance of rain is 30%.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast on Saturday. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Showers start to move into the area late Saturday night into Sunday. The low Saturday night will be 44 degrees.

The chance of rain is 60% Saturday night and 70% chance of rain through the morning on Sunday. The high on Sunday will be 59 degrees. Skies will clear Sunday evening into Sunday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Monday as another round of showers rolls through the area. The high of 54 degrees with a 50% chance of rain.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 60 degrees.

And as for next Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain with a high of 56 degrees.

From our WJHL Family to yours, have a Happy Thanksgiving!