The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a beautiful afternoon with mostly sunny with a mild high of 63 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds tonight with showers moving in early Friday morning. The low will be near 42 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 80% chance of rain. The high will be 58 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Friday night as showers start to taper off. The low will be 32 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a few snow flurries possible in the morning. The high of 49 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 22 degrees. A freeze and frost will be possible across most of the region.

Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Sunday with a high near 42 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 21 degrees. A freeze and frost will be possible again across most of the region.

We welcome in the Spring season on Monday with sunny skies and cool temperatures with a high near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 26 degrees.

As a system passes to our south, some clouds will push into the area giving the higher elevations a chance to see a few flurries Tuesday. The high will ne 53 degrees.

And for next Wednesday mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures

Have a great day everybody!