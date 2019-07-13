Breaking News
Former Carter County teacher charged with stealing money from Unaka High School program

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday, July 12, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 67 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 66 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 30% of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 86 degrees,

We continue to keep a watchful eye on Barry as this storm system could bring rain to our region by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss