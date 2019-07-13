Friday, July 12, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 67 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 66 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 30% of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 86 degrees,

We continue to keep a watchful eye on Barry as this storm system could bring rain to our region by the middle of next week.