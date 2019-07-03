Tuesday, July 2, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower or try thunderstorm overnight. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms from the late morning through the early evening. A few of the storms could contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The high on Wednesday will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

The July 4th Holiday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

