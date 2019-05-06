Storm Team 11 Starwatch: Monday, May 6th - Sunday, May 12th 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium Image by Stellarium

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the 73rd edition of StormTeam 11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Tuesday, May 7th 2019

After sunset make sure you take a look to the West! You will be able to see the Moon and Mars close together! Check out the image below for a glimpse at what the sky will look like!

Saturday, May 11th 2019

Tonight is the First Quarter Moon! A First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Today is also Astronomy Day at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. From 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM all non-planetarium activites are free. There will be a variety of displays about astronomy. Solar viewing will occur between 3:00 PM and 3:30 PM. There will also be a night sky viewing at 8:30 PM at the observatories.

Special thanks to Adam Thanz from Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and Dr. Gary Henson from ETSU for this information.