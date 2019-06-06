Ask Storm Team 11: What is haze?

Weather Stories

Today's Ask Storm Team 11 question was submitted to us by Beth Wright. She asked, "What is haze?" 

Haze is essentially particles suspended in the air. Haze can cause reduced visibility, because these particles scatter light. It also tends to cause sunrises and sunsets to lose some of their color. 

