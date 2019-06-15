Weather Stories

Ask Storm Team 11: What is a cold front?

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 08:38 PM EDT

Thursday's Ask Storm Team 11 question: What is a cold front?

A cold front is a feature noted on surface weather maps separating a warm, moist airmass from a cooler, drier air mass. A classic cold front is also attached to an area of low pressure. The counter-clockwise flow around the low pressure brings in cooler air behind the front and warmer air stays ahead of it. You can often get showers and thunderstorms along a cold front, too. 

