Ask Storm Team 11: What is a cold front? Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Thursday's Ask Storm Team 11 question: What is a cold front?

A cold front is a feature noted on surface weather maps separating a warm, moist airmass from a cooler, drier air mass. A classic cold front is also attached to an area of low pressure. The counter-clockwise flow around the low pressure brings in cooler air behind the front and warmer air stays ahead of it. You can often get showers and thunderstorms along a cold front, too.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!