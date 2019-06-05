Ask Storm Team 11: What are dust devils and how do they form? Video

Today's question is this: what are dust devils and how do they form?

A dust devil is simply a rotating column of air that becomes visible as the funnel lifts dirt and debris into the air. These are often very weak in nature, causing little to no damage in most cases. The type of ground in particular plays a crucial role in development, which is why you tend to see dust devils develop more frequently in hot and dry environments.