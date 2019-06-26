Ask Storm Team 11: Tornado watch vs. warning

1  of  2
Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is “What is the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?”

A tornado watch usually covers a large geographical area and means conditions are favorable for tornadoes. The ingredients in the atmosphere are there to produce tornadic thunderstorms. You should stay alert. 
 

A tornado warning is more urgent and means a tornado has been detected on radar and/or reported by a spotter. You should seek shelter right away in the lowest level of your home and away from windows.

