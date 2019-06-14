Ask Storm Team 11: Tornado Categories
Today's Ask Storm Team 11 question: "When tornadoes are formed, how are the wind speeds and levels of what the tornado is determined", Submitted by Josh Delph.
Tornadoes are a violently rotating column of air that extend from the cloud to the ground. If you think of an ice skater on ice and the skater spins counter clockwise on the ice, they will go faster if they pull in their arms. The same is true when looking at tornadoes, the faster the spin, the stronger the rotation and the more intense the tornado will be.
Damage from tornadoes is rated according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The National Weather Service will take a survey of the damage and then rate that damage in association with the winds.
