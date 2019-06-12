Ask Storm Team 11: Isolated vs. Scattered Storms
Monday's Ask Storm Team 11 question: What's the difference between isolated and scattered storms.
This terminology describes the extent of thunderstorm activity. Isolated thunderstorms are few and far between and cover only 10 to 20 percent of the area. Scattered thunderstorms are here and there in random spots. Many still stay dry, but the storms cover about 30 to 50 percent of the area so some plans may be affected!
