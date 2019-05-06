Ask Storm Team 11: How do Mountains Influence our Weather?
ASK STORM TEAM 11
We live in a beautiful region where the mountains take center stage. How do those Appalachian Mountains influence our weather? With elevations ranging from 3000 ft to over 6000 ft, the beautiful Blue Ridge certainly can impact incoming weather systems. Wind direction through the mountains plays a direct role in storm development.
During the spring and summer months when storms are most prevalent, air rises quicker over the mountains, often becoming the central focus for showers and storms during the warm months of the year. Upslope winds, where the air is rising upward, also enhances storm development. The opposite is true for downsloping winds, where the air descends downward. Air that is descending is a drying process, while also a warming process heating it up. This limits storm development. Next time you focus on the forecast, pay attention to wind direction.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 11E reopens in Telford following crash
- Alabama to headline first show at new Bristol Dragway concert venue
- Motorcycle strikes TDOT truck in Carter County
- Speaker Casada's chief of staff resigns amid controversy
- Survey seeking input on renaming of Tri-Cities region now available
- Ballad announces $10M investment in nurses wages
- Staying safe during tick season in the Tri-Cities
- TWRA warns of bogus fishing license sites
- Aubrey's set to open in Greeneville later this month
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Kingsport leaders eye Chris McCartt for city manager position New
City leaders are considering giving assistant city manager Chris McCartt a promotion.Read More »
-
Nursing pay raises on the way for Ballad Health Nurses despite nation wide nurse shortage New
Monday afternoon, Ballad announced it will invest ten million dollars annually to increase nurses wages, which will hopefully attract more nurses to the region. Ballad Health also revealed they are a part of a dealing with a national nursing shortage problem.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Newport man charged with statutory rape out on bond New
A Newport man accused of raping a teenager is out on bond, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.Read More »
-
Middle and high school golfers needed for the 1st annual Bill Webster Junior Invitational
Webster, was the first pro the club had from 1958 to 1990.Read More »
-
Emory & Henry Softball Makes the NCAA Tournament
E&H will take on regional host Emory University in the first round.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ETSU coach Steve Forbes announces the signing of Vonnie Patterson
Patterson averaged 15.2 points and 7.3 rebounds last season at John A. Logan CollegeRead More »