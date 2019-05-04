Tails and Paws: Saturday, May 4th 2019
Check out these pets up for adoption this weekend!
Saturday, May 4th 2019:
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.
If you are interested in any of the animals you see in the video, you can pay the shelter a visit or give them a call at (423) 926-8769.
You can also check out the animal shelter closest to your home.
Victoria Cavaliere
Meteorologist
News Channel 11
Office: 423-434-4540
Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com
https://twitter.com/VictoriaWJHL
https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/
More Stories
-
- Two men left with minor injuries after stabbing near Bristol, Va. Sam's Club
- Country House wins Derby; Maximum Security DQ'd
- Protesters voice concern over Ballad Health NICU consolidation
- VSP: Virginia man charged in fatal Russell Co. crash
- REPORT: 3 believed dead, 4 hurt in Illinois silicone plant explosion
- THP: Man crashes truck, dies after running into traffic
- UPDATE: SCSO seeks public's help in finding robbery suspect
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms today with a few on the strong to severe side
- Gov. Lee to serve as guest speaker at Lincoln Day Dinner in Carter Co.
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JCPD: One person arrested following mobile home park shooting
Johnson City Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park on Thursday morning.Read More »
-
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Heavy downpours overnight and first thing Sunday morning
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky overnight.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two men left with minor injuries after stabbing near Bristol, Va. Sam's Club
BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) - The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office is investigating an altercation that left two men with minor injuries.Read More »
-
Protesters voice concern over Ballad Health NICU consolidation
For the third day in a row, a group of concerned citizens gathered to protest outside a Tri-Cities Hospital.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Town of Greeneville to begin bridge work near East Church Street
The Town of Greeneville has been directed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation to close the bridge located at log mile 1.72 of E. Church Street, which is approximately 150 feet east of the intersection of Church Street and Bernard Avenue.Read More »