Tails and Paws for Friday, May 3, 2019

May 03, 2019

Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson CIty Animal Shelter.

If you are interested in any of the animals you see in the video, you can pay the shelter a visit ro give them a call at (423) 926-8769.

You can also check out the animal shelter closest to your home.

