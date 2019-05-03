Tails and Paws for Friday, May 3, 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Friday, May 3, 2019 -

Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson CIty Animal Shelter.

If you are interested in any of the animals you see in the video, you can pay the shelter a visit ro give them a call at (423) 926-8769.

You can also check out the animal shelter closest to your home.