Storm Team 11: Winter Cold is Back Video

THE STORM TEAM 11 FORECAST

Latest Forecast

Colder air has arrived this morning, with plenty of colder air ahead through the work week. Light snow showers continue over part of the Cumberland Mountains and the Blue Ridge Mountains in East TN, with only minor accumulations of a dusting to half an inch.

Winter cold will be the biggest weather story this week with teens at night and 30's during the day. A warm-up is coming towards the end of the week, but rain returns Friday and then again over the weekend on Sunday.

Today: Cloudy and cold with mid to upper 30's Tri-Cities, 20's in the mountains.

Tonight: Clear and cold with mid to upper teens.

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL