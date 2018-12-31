Storm Team 11: Wet Start to 2019

THE STORM TEAM 11 FORECAST

LATEST FORECAST

After a record breaking day in the mid 70’s, wet weather continues to move in overnight, likely lasting into the early morning hours of 2019. Conditions will dry out and clear out during the day Tuesday with mild weather continuing. Another rainmaker moves in Thursday morning with scattered rain. A stronger storm system brings in more rain likely Friday.

TONIGHT

Rain likely with gusty winds, temperatures in the 60’s this evening, with upper 40’s to low 50’s overnight.

TOMORROW

Clouds early, then partly cloudy with highs near 60.

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL