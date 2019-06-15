Storm Team 11 Weather: Warmer on Father's Day with scattered PM Storms Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Passing clouds around tonight with milder temperatures. Low: 61

A mix of sun and clouds on Father's Day Sunday with a warmer and muggier day. Be alert for some storms moving in from the west and northwest during the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 40%. High 86

This marks the beginning of a more active weather pattern next week.

It will be mostly cloudy Monday with a 60 percent chance of rain and storms. Rainfall will be locally heavy in spots. High: 84

We will keep a decent chance of rain through the end of the week with highs closer to 80 degrees.

Take care,