Storm Team 11 Weather: Warm and muggy Father's Day with scattered storms possible

By:

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 09:00 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 09:00 PM EDT

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Passing clouds around tonight with milder temperatures. Low: 61

 

A mix of sun and clouds on Father's Day Sunday with a warmer and muggier day. Be alert for some storms possibly moving in from the west and northwest during the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 40%. High 86

 

This marks the beginning of a more active weather pattern next week.

 

It will be mostly cloudy Monday with a 60 percent chance of rain and storms. Rainfall will be locally heavy in spots. High: 84

 

We will keep a decent chance of rain through the end of the week with highs closer to 80 degrees. 

 

Take care,

 

Tyler Allender

Meteorologist
