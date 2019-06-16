Storm Team 11 Weather: Warm and muggy Father's Day with scattered storms possible
Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Passing clouds around tonight with milder temperatures. Low: 61
A mix of sun and clouds on Father's Day Sunday with a warmer and muggier day. Be alert for some storms possibly moving in from the west and northwest during the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 40%. High 86
This marks the beginning of a more active weather pattern next week.
It will be mostly cloudy Monday with a 60 percent chance of rain and storms. Rainfall will be locally heavy in spots. High: 84
We will keep a decent chance of rain through the end of the week with highs closer to 80 degrees.
Take care,
Tyler Allender
