Storm Team 11 Weather: Staying unsettled with storms around tonight and Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



We will see scattered storms continue at times through tonight. There is a 50% chance of rain. Low: 67

Anther bout of unsettled weather expected for Thursday with perhaps the most widespread activity during the first half of the day. The strongest storms could have very heavy rain and possibly damaging winds. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 80

After spotty thunderstorms Thursday night, it will be drier Friday with only a 20 percent chance of rain. High: 82

Look out for another uptick in moisture this weekend with a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain/storms at this point.



Take care,