Storm Team 11 Weather: Showers slowly end, Patchy fog Monday morning
Storm Team 11 Forecast:
After cloudy and wet weather especially for the first half of Sunday, we will continue the slow drying trend tonight. We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few evening showers still around. Low: 52
There will be some foggy spots Monday morning. We'll see more sunshine otherwise with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be mild. High: 77
Mostly clear and cool Monday night. Low: 49
Warmer with lots of sunshine for most of Tuesday. More clouds are expected later in the afternoon and evening. High: 83
A few storms are expected Wednesday as we kick off a more active pattern. Moisture will continue to build the rest of the week and several disturbances should leave us with a decent chance of showers and storms each day. Specific timing is unclear at this time so stay tuned!
Take care,
Tyler Allender
