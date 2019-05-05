Weather

Storm Team 11 Weather: Showers slowly end, Patchy fog Monday morning

After cloudy and wet weather especially for the first half of Sunday, we will continue the slow drying trend tonight. We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few evening showers still around. Low: 52

 

There will be some foggy spots Monday morning. We'll see more sunshine otherwise with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be mild. High: 77

 

Mostly clear and cool Monday night. Low: 49

 

Warmer with lots of sunshine for most of Tuesday. More clouds are expected later in the afternoon and evening. High: 83

 

A few storms are expected Wednesday as we kick off a more active pattern. Moisture will continue to build the rest of the week and several disturbances should leave us with a decent chance of showers and storms each day. Specific timing is unclear at this time so stay tuned! 

Take care,

 

Tyler Allender

Meteorologist
News Channel 11-ABC Tri-Cities
338 E. Main Street
Johnson City, TN 37601
423-434-4540 Office

 

 

