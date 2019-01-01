Storm Team 11 Weather: Quiet tonight and most of Wednesday, Showers after dark
Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be on the cool side. Low: 38
Wednesday: Partly sunny with the best chance of sun around midday. Some some showers move in later. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 56
Wednesday night: Cloudy and wetter with showers likely. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 43
Thursday: Rain early. Otherwise, turning partly sunny as the day progresses. High: 51 / Low: 41
Computer models continue to trend warmer for the late week period, which will keep rain in the forecast for most as opposed to wintry precipitation. We will see a 70% chance of locally heavy rain Friday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Some of the higher elevations could see snow showers Saturday morning. High near 50.
The rest of the weekend will be fairly nice with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will run above average, especially Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Next week starts off dry and mild with a high near 60 Monday. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday with a high of 54.
Take care and I hope you and your family have a safe and enjoyable 2019!
More Stories
-
- Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy
- More medications for high blood pressure recalled for cancer-causing chemical
- Capitol Hill leaders to attend White House briefing on border
- Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
- Washington County, VA deputies asking for public's help in finding missing man
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures & Showers Today
- Laws expected to improve veteran's healthcare to take effect in new year
- Drunk man in Wisconsin goes into wrong house, sleeps on dog bed with 150 pound Mastiff
- Danville, Virginia is also considering plans for a casino
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
-
Danville, Virginia is also considering plans for a casino
Plans were announced for the proposed Bristol resort and casino on the former mall property in September.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
A woman who caught an 88-pound catfish out of Kentucky Lake now has massive bragging rights.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Dry most of Wednesday, Showers move in by evening
It will be dry most of Wednesday, but some showers will move in by evening.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
App State finishes as FBS co-leader in fewest passing touchdowns allowed
By allowing just eight passing touchdowns during the 2018 season, the Mountaineers will finish in a first-place tie with Mississippi State.Read More »
-
Updated Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy
Who was the first baby born in the Tri-Cities in 2019?Read More »