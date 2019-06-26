Storm Team 11: Weather Perfection Today

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday Forecast

Weather perfection today as we enjoy a cooler morning in the 50’s. Sunshine throughout the day means a quick warm-up into the upper 80’s Tri-Cities, mid 70’s in the higher elevations.

Weekend Outlook

No surprises here as we move into the last weekend of June with hot and humid conditions and a few storms around. An isolated storm threat is expected Saturday, while Sunday storm chances increase slightly with a back door cool front enhancing the late day storm threat. Overall, expect a seasonable weekend ahead.

