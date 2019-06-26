Storm Team 11 Weather: Hot with a few storms possible Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Good evening!
It will be mild with passing clouds tonight. Low: 62
Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20 percent chance of a few storms mainly in the afternoon and early evening. High: 90
There will be partly cloudy skies Thursday night. Low: 64
As we head into Friday, we’ll have a little better chance of a few storms. Rain chances are at 30 percent. High: 87
We will see a slight uptick in moisture as we head into the weekend. It will feel like summer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.