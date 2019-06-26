Storm Team 11 Weather: Hot with a few storms possible Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good evening!

It will be mild with passing clouds tonight. Low: 62

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20 percent chance of a few storms mainly in the afternoon and early evening. High: 90

There will be partly cloudy skies Thursday night. Low: 64

As we head into Friday, we’ll have a little better chance of a few storms. Rain chances are at 30 percent. High: 87

We will see a slight uptick in moisture as we head into the weekend. It will feel like summer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.