Weather

Storm Team 11 Weather: Hot with a few storms possible Thursday

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 04:39 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 04:48 PM EDT

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good evening!

It will be mild with passing clouds tonight. Low: 62

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20 percent chance of a few storms mainly in the afternoon and early evening. High: 90

There will be partly cloudy skies Thursday night. Low: 64

As we head into Friday, we'll have a little better chance of a few storms. Rain chances are at 30 percent. High: 87

We will see a slight uptick in moisture as we head into the weekend. It will feel like summer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos