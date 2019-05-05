Weather

Storm Team 11 Weather: Heavy downpours overnight and first thing Sunday morning

May 04, 2019

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

 

Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky overnight. Residents there have the best chance to see rain totals around 1 to 2 inches with some localized flooding. Elsewhere, we will see heavy downpours through daybreak. There is an 80 percent chance of rain. Low: 59

 

Scattered showers will be most likely duirng the morning hours with a few showers possible even during the afternoon. Our rain chance is around 50 percent. More clouds than sun throughout the day. High: 73

 

Passing clouds will still be around Sunday night, but it will be dry. Low: 51

 

Monday looks quite nice with partly cloudy skies. High: 78

 

We will warm up even more Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. It should be mainly dry. The pattern looks to be turning increasingly more unsettled as we go through the mid and especially latter part of next week with showers and thunderstorms around. 

 

Take care,

 

 

Tyler Allender
Meteorologist
News Channel 11-ABC Tri-Cities
338 E. Main Street
Johnson City, TN 37601
423-434-4540 Office

 

 

