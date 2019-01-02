Storm Team 11 Weather: Dry most of Wednesday, Showers move in by evening
Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be on the cool side. Low: 38
Wednesday: Partly sunny with the best chance of sun before early afternoon. Some showers move in later. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 56
Wednesday night: Cloudy and wetter with showers likely. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 43
Thursday: Rain early. Otherwise, turning partly sunny as the day progresses. High: 51 / Low: 41
Computer models continue to trend warmer for the late week period, which will keep rain in the forecast for most as opposed to wintry precipitation. We will see a 70% chance of locally heavy rain Friday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Some of the higher elevations could see snow showers Saturday morning. High near 50.
The rest of the weekend will be fairly nice with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will run above average, especially Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Next week starts off dry and mild with a high near 60 Monday. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday with a high of 54.
Take care and I hope you and your family have a safe and enjoyable 2019!
