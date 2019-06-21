Storm Team 11 Weather: Drier overnight into Friday with another chance of storms late Friday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



After a swath of some isolated severe weather, it will be briefly drier as we head into the overnight hours. Low: 62

Drier and a bit less humid Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. We could see a stray shower. High: 82

Some storms start to return Friday night. This could be the first of a few clusters of storms moving down from the northwest through the weekend. Low: 63

Variably cloudy skies for Saturday with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. We will need to watch for some potentially turning strong or severe. Damaging winds and hail are the main potential threats. It doesn’t look like a washout, but there could be a couple rounds of storms so stay weather aware. High: 85

It will remain unsettled from time to time Sunday and even Monday as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s.



Take care,