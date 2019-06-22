Storm Team 11 Weather: Clusters of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday – Some Severe

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Morning!

We are closely watching the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms today. We saw a squall line move through overnight and there is still a 70% rain chance today. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has part of our area under a marginal or level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather today, but severe weather is looking likely today. Frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, damaging winds, small to moderate sized hail and even a few isolated tornadoes will be possible today.

Timing of today’s storms is still a little uncertain, but at this stage, it does appear that storms will begin to drop in from the North and West mid-morning and this system will linger into the afternoon hours.

There is the chance for another round of storms again tonight. Today’s high is 81 degrees with a low of 64.

There is still a 60% chance for showers and storms again tomorrow. Yet again, we are under a marginal or level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather across the area tomorrow. Tomorrow’s storms do look to be a little more scattered in nature.

We will still dodge showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday before a drier pattern returns for the middle to end of the week.

Remember to turn on your weather alerts today and have a safe place to go to in case of severe weather.