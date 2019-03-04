Storm Team 11 Weather: Areas of light snow through Monday morning, Otherwise getting colder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



As some colder air comes in, our rain will switch to some light wintry mix and snow for our area through Monday morning. Accumulations will be minimal with Trace to 0.25" of snow for the Tri-Cities area. Some of the higher elevations near the Virginia/Kentucky and Tennessee/North Carolina border could see 1 inch of snow. A couple spots could see up to 2 inches. The bigger story will be the very cold air through mid-week.



Tonight: Cloudy skies with a light wintry mix switching to scattered snow flurries. Accumulations will be little to none. Low: 30

Monday: Scattered morning snow with black ice possible on some of the mountain roads. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun. Colder. High: 38



Monday night: Mostly clear and very cold. Low: 19



Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 37

Our coldest night will likely be Tuesday with forecast lows around 15. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 30s. Some wintry mix is possible Thursday night/Friday so stay tuned. Overall, it looks quite a bit warmer by the weekend.