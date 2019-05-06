Storm Team 11 Weather: Areas of fog Monday then sunshine returns Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

A stray evening shower with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 52

There will be some foggy spots Monday morning. We'll see more sunshine otherwise with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be mild. High: 77

Mostly clear and cool Monday night. Low: 49

Warmer with lots of sunshine for most of Tuesday. More clouds are expected later in the afternoon and evening. High: 83

A few storms are expected Wednesday as we kick off a more active pattern. Moisture will continue to build the rest of the week and several disturbances should leave us with a decent chance of showers and storms each day. Specific timing is unclear at this time so stay tuned!



