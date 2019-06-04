Storm Team 11: Warming Up Today, Storm Threat Tomorrow
Beautiful finish to the day with sunshine and near seasonable temperatures.
A storm threat returns Wednesday with scattered showers and storms developing during the day, with additional showers and storms possible during the evening. There is a small possibility of seeing a few strong to severe storms, although the bigger threat looks to remain north of the Tri-Cities into the Ohio Valley.
Additional rain and storms will be scattered Thursday and Friday along with seasonable low 80's. The rain threat will increase somewhat into the weekend and early next week with additional widespread rain and storms.
