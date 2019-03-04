Storm Team 11: Variable cloudiness tonight, temps in the upper teens
Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Variable cloudiness tonight with a low near 19 degrees.
Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high near 38.
Variably cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a few passing snow flurries. The low will be near 38 degrees.
Look for partly cloudy skies Wednesday with an afternoon high near 37 degrees.
Have a great night.
Mark Reynolds, Chief Meteorologist
- Email: mreynolds@wjhl.com
- Twitter: http://twitter.com/markreynoldswx
- Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/mark-Reynolds/68056229667
1 person killed in overnight crash on I-26E in Johnson City
Authorities are investigating a fatality after a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 26. Police responded to the crash just after midnight. It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-26, near mile marker 20 -- that's near North Roan Street. One person died in the crash.Read More »
I-81 improvements hit speed bump with no funding New
Lawmakers delay decisions on how to pay for improvements to Interstate 81.Read More »
JCPD announces promotion of Hilton and Morgan to sergeant
Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner has announced two promotions.Read More »
'The Castle' construction for Andrew Johnson Elem. gets underway today
A new castle is on its way in Kingsport.Read More »
Zoo Knoxville asks for community's help after significant revenue losses from flooding
Zoo Knoxville is reopening its gates after being closed due to flooding, and is needing visitors' help as it continues to recover losses.Read More »
Storm Team 11: Staying Cold the next few days
Staying cold for now, but warmer and wet changes return for the weekend.Read More »