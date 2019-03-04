Storm Team 11: Variable cloudiness tonight, temps in the upper teens

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Variable cloudiness tonight with a low near 19 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high near 38.

Variably cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a few passing snow flurries. The low will be near 38 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Wednesday with an afternoon high near 37 degrees.

Have a great night.

Mark Reynolds, Chief Meteorologist