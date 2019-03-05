Weather

Storm Team 11: Staying Cold the next few days

By:

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 05:39 AM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 05:39 AM EST

Storm Team 11: Staying Cold the next few days

THE STORM TEAM 11 FORECAST

Latest Forecast

Winter-like cold conditions continue today but with a sunny sky. An arctic front moves through tonight, providing an added chill factor to the region especially in the mountains where wind chills will dip 5 to 15 below zero tonight. Wind chills in the Tri-Cities will be closer to near zero.

A sunny weather pattern continues Wednesday, followed by a gradual warming trend Thursday. Another system moves in Friday, initially starting out as a wintry mix, then becoming primarily a rain maker Friday afternoon.

A nice weekend warm-up is coming with temperatures back in the 60's, but with the milder air comes more rain likely Sunday.

Today: Sunny and cold with upper 30's Tri-Cities, low 30's in the higher elevations.

Tonight: Breezy and cold with lows in the low to mid teens, with wind chills near zero Tri-Cities, 5 to 15 below zero in the mountains.

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos