Storm Team 11: Staying Cold the next few days Video

THE STORM TEAM 11 FORECAST

Latest Forecast

Winter-like cold conditions continue today but with a sunny sky. An arctic front moves through tonight, providing an added chill factor to the region especially in the mountains where wind chills will dip 5 to 15 below zero tonight. Wind chills in the Tri-Cities will be closer to near zero.

A sunny weather pattern continues Wednesday, followed by a gradual warming trend Thursday. Another system moves in Friday, initially starting out as a wintry mix, then becoming primarily a rain maker Friday afternoon.

A nice weekend warm-up is coming with temperatures back in the 60's, but with the milder air comes more rain likely Sunday.

Today: Sunny and cold with upper 30's Tri-Cities, low 30's in the higher elevations.

Tonight: Breezy and cold with lows in the low to mid teens, with wind chills near zero Tri-Cities, 5 to 15 below zero in the mountains.

