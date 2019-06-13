Storm Team 11: Spring-Like Day Video

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday Forecast

A few additional scattered showers may linger into the early to mid afternoon hours; otherwise, expect a breezy and cool afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. As conditions clear this evening and tonight, a clear sky and light winds will set the stage for near record lows with temperatures in the mid 40's.

Weekend Outlook

Summer heat returns this weekend with low to mid 80's and lows in the 60's. As moisture builds back into the area, a few scattered showers will be possible late Sunday afternoon into the evening. Otherwise, this mid-June weekend looks very nice.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users : https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL