Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid, Scattered Afternoon Storms

Thursday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “What is a rip current and what makes it dangerous?"

Rip Currents are a strong current of water that flows away from shore at the beach. They don't pull people under water, but they pull people farther out which can be very dangerous. If you're ever caught in a rip current, the best way to escape is to stay calm and swim parallel to shore until you're out of it. Don't go against it! Obey the beach flags, never swim alone, and try to swim near a lifeguard.