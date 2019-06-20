Storm Team 11: Rain Likely, Few Storms Possible Video

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday Forecast

An active weather pattern is expected today with wet weather likely along with some heavy rain and gusty winds possible this morning through around midday. Additional scattered showers and storms will be around this afternoon and evening, while the greatest storm risk will stay south and east of the Tri-Cities with a severe weather set-up in the Carolinas this afternoon and evening. A cold front moves through this evening giving us the perfect set-up for a nice late evening and night ahead.

End of Week Outlook

Dry air Friday means abundant sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures with mainly a storm free day. What a great way to start the summer season!!!

Weekend Outlook

Storm threat increases this weekend with a round of storms Saturday, and an additional round of storms Sunday. There will be a slight chance for strong to severe storms Saturday. This will be a good weekend will be weather aware.

