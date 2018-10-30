Weather

Storm Team 11: Perfect Fall Weather

Oct 30, 2018

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 12:22 PM EDT

Storm Team 11: Perfect Fall Weather

Perfect fall weather today with a nice warm-up into the 60's. Mother nature will be delivering us an extra sweet treat for Halloween, with sunny and warm conditions Wednesday.  Trick or treaters will get to enjoy a clear and mild evening with temperatures in the 60's.

Our next weather maker is expected to move in Thursday evening into Thursday night with a line of showers that is part of a cold front. Rain end early Friday, followed by some cooler temperatures. The weekend is looking good, with sunny and near seasonable conditions.

TODAY

Sunny and mild with upper 60's Tri-Cities, low 60's in the mountains.

TONIGHT

Clear but not as cold with low 40's.

 

