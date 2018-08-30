Storm Team 11: Scattered Rain and Storms, Heavy Rain Possible
Late Day Storms
Our weather pattern has taken a turn more towards a wet weather pattern today. This afternoon and evening will be the most favored time for developing showers and storms, as daytime heating is an important element in the development of showers and storms. Coverage of rain will be scattered, so conditions will not be wet everywhere all day long, but at some point, there is a fairly good chance of rain near your location. Friday weather conditions will be about the same, with developing scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon.
Over the weekend, high pressure begins to build back into our region, lowering our chance for rain while promoting a hot stretch of weather. By Labor Day, only isolated showers will be possible with temperatures near 90.
TODAY
Developing showers and storms mainly this afternoon and evening, temperatures in the upper 80's Tri-Cities, upper 70's in the mountains.
TONIGHT
Showers end, patchy fog late tonight with lows in the upper 60's.
TOMORROW
Morning fog, afternoon showers and storms with temperatures in the mid to upper 80's.
Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf
