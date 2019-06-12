Weather

Storm Team 11: Mild Weather Continues, Few Showers Today

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday Forecast

Scattered showers will continue to impact areas mainly west of I-81, while downsloping is limiting the rain threat for the immediate Tri-Cities area.  Look for an isolated shower threat the rest of the afternoon along with mild 70's.

 

A storm threat will likely grow for central areas of KY and middle TN with an approaching cold front, while this system will not pose the same threat to the Tri-Cities with mainly scattered showers later this evening and overnight. 

Rest of Week Outlook

A cooler, spring-like weather set-up is expected Thursday, with a cool breeze along with a cloudy sky and scattered showers.  Most locations will stay in the low 70's in the Tri-Cities, while higher elevations will be in the 60's. 

Weekend Outlook

Summer heat returns this weekend with mid 80's and lows in the 60's. A rainmaker will approach the area Sunday, with developing showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

