Storm Team 11: Late Afternoon and Evening Showers and Storms

Thursday Forecast

Additional scattered showers and storms will be around this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. While the greatest storm risk will stay south and east of the Tri-Cities with a severe weather set-up more likely in the Carolinas, there could be a few strong storms around the Tri-Cities this evening. The rain and storm threat ends tonight with a dry set-up into Friday.

End of Week Outlook

Dry air Friday means abundant sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures with mainly a storm free day. What a great way to start the summer season!!!

Weekend Outlook

Storm threat increases this weekend with a round of storms Saturday, and an additional round of storms Sunday. There will be a slight chance for strong to severe storms Saturday. This will be a good weekend will be weather aware.

