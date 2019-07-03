Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid, Scattered Afternoon Showers and Storms

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday Forecast

A seasonable summer weather pattern continues today with morning sunshine giving way to a few scattered storms developing this afternoon into this evening. The biggest threat will be heavy rain, brief gusty winds and lightning.

4th of July

The day will start off dry with plenty of morning sunshine. Afternoon heating of the day will set the stage for scattered showers and storms. Conditions will not be a washout, but do expect some scattered heavy downpours during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Weekend Outlook

Storm chances are likely to rise into the weekend specifically Friday and Saturday with an increase and moisture along with an approaching cold front. This means rain will be more widespread especially Saturday. Conditions will dry out Sunday allowing for more sunshine Sunday afternoon into Monday of next week.

