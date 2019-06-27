Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid, Isolated Shower

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday Forecast

A seasonable summer weather pattern continues today with plenty of morning sunshine followed by an increasingly hot and humid afternoon with some isolated showers primarily over the higher elevations.

Weekend Outlook

No surprises with plenty of summer heat and humidity along with mainly an isolated storm threat during the late afternoon and evening hours. High pressure will remain our dominant weather maker into early next week.

