Storm Team 11 Forecast: Wet start this morning with a gradual drying trend late

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Morning!

Scattered showers are around this morning and there is a 60% rain chance today. Rain showers will linger through the lunchtime hour before we see a gradual drying trend this afternoon and evening. Today's high is 72 degrees.

Tonight there is still a 20% chance for a few spotty showers with a low of 51 degrees.

We warm back up and dry out for Monday with partly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.

Tuesday's high is 83 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a low of 57 degrees.

The middle to end of the week remains unsettled with scattered showers and storms around Wednesday through Saturday.

At this point, the best chance for rain looks to be on Friday.

Have a great day!

