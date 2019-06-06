Weather

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and storms possible overnight and again Thursday afternoon

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:45 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:45 PM EDT

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

 

Mostly cloudy skies overnight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Rainfall could be locally heavy with some of the passing storms.  .  The low will be near 64 degrees.

 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be near 83 degrees.

 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be near 64 degrees.

 

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  We could see some locally heavy rainfall.  The high will be near 82 degrees.

 

Have a great Thursday!

Mark Reynolds

Chief Meteorologist
News Channel 11-ABC Tri-Cities
