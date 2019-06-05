Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and storms are possible tonight. A few storms could be strong. Video

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy with some of the passing storms. We could still see a few strong storms through the early morning hours. The low will be near 64 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 83 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 64 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We could see some locally heavy rainfall. The high will be near 82 degrees.

Have a great night!