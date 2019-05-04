Weather

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered storms tonight with a few severe thunderstorms Saturday

Posted: May 03, 2019 09:39 PM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 09:39 PM EDT

Partly cloudy skies overnight with a chance of scattered showers and storms through midnight.  Low near 58.

 

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Some of the storms could contain damaging winds and hail along with locally heavy rainfall.  The high will be near 76 degrees.

 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be near 57 degrees.

 

We start Sunday with clouds, showers and possible thunderstorms followed by afternoon clearing.  The high will be near 73 dgrees.

Mark Reynolds
Chief Meteorologist
News Channel 11-ABC Tri-Cities
