Posted: Aug 30, 2018 09:52 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 09:52 PM EDT

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers overnight

 

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

 

Partly cloudy skies tovernight with a chance for a few showers.  Low 66.

 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  High 87.

 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low 66.

 

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  High 87.

 

Have a great Friday!

 

 

 

 

