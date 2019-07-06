Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms for the weekend – Staying hot

Friday, July 5, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be muggy at 68 degrees.

Saturday will give way to variable cloudy skies along with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the late morning through the afternoon to the early evening. Rainfall with these storms could be locally heavy at times. The high will be 86 degrees,

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great weekend!