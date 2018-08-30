Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87.

Have a great night!