Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms tonight with more storms Saturday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of scattered showers and storms through midnight. Low near 58.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could contain damaging winds and hail along with locally heavy rainfall. The high will be near 76 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 57 degrees.

We start Sunday with clouds, showers and possible thunderstorms followed by afternoon clearing. The high will be near 73 dgrees.

Have a great weekend!